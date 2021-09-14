KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SSANGYONGCNE 8,530 UP 10
Daewoong 36,350 UP 350
BukwangPharm 21,450 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,900 UP 1,100
SamyangFood 81,800 UP 900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 UP 800
CJ CheilJedang 441,000 UP 6,000
TaekwangInd 1,201,000 0
BoryungPharm 17,000 UP 100
KAL 32,450 UP 1,250
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,380 UP 80
LG Corp. 96,600 UP 1,800
POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 DN 3,500
SamsungF&MIns 233,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 UP 150
Kogas 38,850 0
Hanwha 35,500 UP 250
HyundaiEng&Const 53,900 UP 1,300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,700 UP 1,950
DB HiTek 58,900 DN 100
CJ 106,000 UP 2,000
Youngpoong 730,000 DN 8,000
SK hynix 107,500 UP 1,000
LX INT 30,200 DN 550
DongkukStlMill 20,300 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 2,660 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 UP 350
Daesang 25,050 UP 50
SKNetworks 5,490 UP 60
LOTTE Fine Chem 89,700 UP 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 53,100 DN 900
Shinsegae 276,500 UP 2,000
Nongshim 291,500 UP 1,000
SGBC 92,700 DN 800
Hyosung 123,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE 35,350 UP 250
AmoreG 53,800 UP 1,200
HyundaiMtr 209,000 UP 4,000
ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 100
KCC 464,000 UP 4,500
