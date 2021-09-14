SSANGYONGCNE 8,530 UP 10

Daewoong 36,350 UP 350

BukwangPharm 21,450 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 83,900 UP 1,100

SamyangFood 81,800 UP 900

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 24,000 UP 800

CJ CheilJedang 441,000 UP 6,000

TaekwangInd 1,201,000 0

BoryungPharm 17,000 UP 100

KAL 32,450 UP 1,250

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,380 UP 80

LG Corp. 96,600 UP 1,800

POSCO CHEMICAL 154,500 DN 3,500

SamsungF&MIns 233,500 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,050 UP 150

Kogas 38,850 0

Hanwha 35,500 UP 250

HyundaiEng&Const 53,900 UP 1,300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,700 UP 1,950

DB HiTek 58,900 DN 100

CJ 106,000 UP 2,000

Youngpoong 730,000 DN 8,000

SK hynix 107,500 UP 1,000

LX INT 30,200 DN 550

DongkukStlMill 20,300 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 2,660 0

Hyundai M&F INS 25,500 UP 350

Daesang 25,050 UP 50

SKNetworks 5,490 UP 60

LOTTE Fine Chem 89,700 UP 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 53,100 DN 900

Shinsegae 276,500 UP 2,000

Nongshim 291,500 UP 1,000

SGBC 92,700 DN 800

Hyosung 123,500 UP 2,000

LOTTE 35,350 UP 250

AmoreG 53,800 UP 1,200

HyundaiMtr 209,000 UP 4,000

ORION Holdings 16,400 UP 100

KCC 464,000 UP 4,500

(MORE)