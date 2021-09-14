KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKBP 115,000 UP 1,000
NEXENTIRE 8,000 UP 50
CHONGKUNDANG 125,000 0
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 UP 500
DOOSAN 94,500 UP 4,500
DL 71,500 UP 800
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 UP 150
KIA CORP. 83,400 UP 800
HITEJINRO 34,900 UP 550
Yuhan 64,800 DN 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 127,000 DN 1,000
ShinhanGroup 39,150 UP 700
KakaoBank 69,700 UP 5,100
DB INSURANCE 61,500 UP 400
SamsungElec 76,600 UP 300
NHIS 13,450 UP 150
DongwonInd 244,000 UP 2,500
LotteChilsung 153,000 UP 5,000
SK Discovery 50,200 DN 1,500
LS 68,600 UP 2,100
GCH Corp 32,850 DN 900
GC Corp 358,000 DN 16,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,980 DN 10
GS E&C 44,750 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 755,000 UP 14,000
POSCO 366,500 DN 8,500
KPIC 234,000 DN 4,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,740 DN 40
SKC 177,500 UP 2,000
GS Retail 34,350 UP 150
Ottogi 509,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 33,450 DN 100
MERITZ SECU 5,310 DN 80
HtlShilla 90,400 UP 3,400
Hanmi Science 71,700 DN 200
SamsungElecMech 187,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 119,000 UP 4,500
KSOE 118,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,700 DN 1,150
F&F Holdings 37,350 DN 200
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
Prosecutors seek death penalty for murder suspect
Heavy rain hits Jeju Island as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media