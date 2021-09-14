OCI 139,500 DN 3,500

LS ELECTRIC 69,400 DN 400

KorZinc 521,000 DN 7,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,630 UP 160

IS DONGSEO 51,500 UP 1,550

HyundaiMipoDock 77,100 UP 4,200

S-Oil 100,500 UP 1,600

LG Innotek 227,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 256,000 DN 2,000

HMM 38,350 UP 100

HYUNDAI WIA 85,500 UP 500

KumhoPetrochem 199,000 UP 1,500

Mobis 269,500 UP 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,500 UP 1,250

S-1 85,200 DN 300

ZINUS 80,300 UP 800

Hanchem 327,000 UP 9,500

DWS 68,300 DN 300

SKTelecom 303,500 UP 1,000

SNT MOTIV 54,700 UP 100

HyundaiElev 48,800 UP 400

SAMSUNG SDS 168,000 UP 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,550 UP 400

KUMHOTIRE 5,930 UP 140

Hanon Systems 16,100 UP 50

SK 268,500 UP 3,500

SamsungSecu 49,150 UP 300

ShinpoongPharm 67,400 UP 200

Handsome 41,150 UP 550

Asiana Airlines 25,100 UP 950

COWAY 78,400 UP 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 UP 2,000

KEPCO 23,800 DN 50

IBK 10,250 0

KG DONGBU STL 15,150 UP 350

PanOcean 7,490 UP 250

SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 0

CheilWorldwide 23,450 UP 300

KT 32,650 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 UP4500

(MORE)