KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
OCI 139,500 DN 3,500
LS ELECTRIC 69,400 DN 400
KorZinc 521,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,630 UP 160
IS DONGSEO 51,500 UP 1,550
HyundaiMipoDock 77,100 UP 4,200
S-Oil 100,500 UP 1,600
LG Innotek 227,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 256,000 DN 2,000
HMM 38,350 UP 100
HYUNDAI WIA 85,500 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 199,000 UP 1,500
Mobis 269,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,500 UP 1,250
S-1 85,200 DN 300
ZINUS 80,300 UP 800
Hanchem 327,000 UP 9,500
DWS 68,300 DN 300
SKTelecom 303,500 UP 1,000
SNT MOTIV 54,700 UP 100
HyundaiElev 48,800 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 168,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,550 UP 400
KUMHOTIRE 5,930 UP 140
Hanon Systems 16,100 UP 50
SK 268,500 UP 3,500
SamsungSecu 49,150 UP 300
ShinpoongPharm 67,400 UP 200
Handsome 41,150 UP 550
Asiana Airlines 25,100 UP 950
COWAY 78,400 UP 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 UP 2,000
KEPCO 23,800 DN 50
IBK 10,250 0
KG DONGBU STL 15,150 UP 350
PanOcean 7,490 UP 250
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 0
CheilWorldwide 23,450 UP 300
KT 32,650 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 UP4500
(MORE)
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
Prosecutors seek death penalty for murder suspect
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
Heavy rain hits Jeju Island as Typhoon Chanthu approaches