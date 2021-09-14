KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 20,900 UP 800
LG Uplus 14,600 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 75,000 UP 1,700
KT&G 81,400 DN 600
DHICO 21,000 UP 700
Doosanfc 50,700 UP 1,250
LG Display 20,350 UP 150
Kangwonland 28,100 UP 200
NAVER 402,500 DN 5,500
Kakao 124,000 DN 500
NCsoft 599,000 UP 8,000
KIWOOM 120,000 DN 1,500
DSME 29,550 UP 1,250
DSINFRA 10,350 DN 50
DWEC 7,090 UP 110
SamsungEng 24,150 UP 1,350
SAMSUNG C&T 130,000 UP 500
DONGSUH 30,050 UP 250
DongwonF&B 205,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 38,150 UP 200
LGH&H 1,386,000 UP 8,000
LGCHEM 734,000 DN 13,000
KEPCO E&C 47,550 UP 1,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,600 UP 100
LGELECTRONICS 142,500 DN 500
Celltrion 263,000 UP 1,000
Huchems 27,050 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 83,100 UP 1,600
KIH 88,500 UP 500
LOTTE Himart 31,350 UP 750
GS 43,050 UP 1,050
CJ CGV 32,150 UP 1,050
LIG Nex1 50,400 UP 100
Fila Holdings 46,700 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 181,500 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,150 UP 1,150
HANWHA LIFE 3,425 UP 70
AMOREPACIFIC 191,500 UP 500
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
Prosecutors seek death penalty for murder suspect
Heavy rain hits Jeju Island as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media