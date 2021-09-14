FOOSUNG 18,450 DN 1,000

SK Innovation 256,000 UP 6,500

POONGSAN 36,600 DN 150

KBFinancialGroup 52,300 UP 500

Hansae 24,900 UP 450

LX HAUSYS 86,200 UP 1,900

Youngone Corp 45,950 UP 1,100

CSWIND 76,100 UP 200

GKL 16,200 UP 350

KOLON IND 97,800 UP 3,400

HanmiPharm 302,500 DN 1,000

BNK Financial Group 8,070 UP 100

emart 170,500 UP 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY451 00 UP600

KOLMAR KOREA 48,300 UP 50

HANJINKAL 64,700 UP 1,600

DoubleUGames 59,000 UP 700

CUCKOO 23,950 UP 200

COSMAX 135,500 UP 3,000

MANDO 61,000 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 913,000 0

INNOCEAN 59,600 DN 100

Doosan Bobcat 42,500 UP 900

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,150 DN 700

Netmarble 124,000 UP 2,500

KRAFTON 478,000 UP 26,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68400 UP2400

ORION 124,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,200 UP 300

BGF Retail 179,000 0

SKCHEM 296,000 DN 33,500

HDC-OP 28,500 UP 250

HYOSUNG TNC 747,000 UP 21,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 744,000 UP 65,000

SKBS 276,500 DN 13,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 100

HYBE 283,500 UP 19,500

SK ie technology 227,500 DN 5,500

DL E&C 140,000 UP 1,500

LX HOLDINGS 10,150 UP 100

(END)