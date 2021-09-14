KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
FOOSUNG 18,450 DN 1,000
SK Innovation 256,000 UP 6,500
POONGSAN 36,600 DN 150
KBFinancialGroup 52,300 UP 500
Hansae 24,900 UP 450
LX HAUSYS 86,200 UP 1,900
Youngone Corp 45,950 UP 1,100
CSWIND 76,100 UP 200
GKL 16,200 UP 350
KOLON IND 97,800 UP 3,400
HanmiPharm 302,500 DN 1,000
BNK Financial Group 8,070 UP 100
emart 170,500 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY451 00 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 48,300 UP 50
HANJINKAL 64,700 UP 1,600
DoubleUGames 59,000 UP 700
CUCKOO 23,950 UP 200
COSMAX 135,500 UP 3,000
MANDO 61,000 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 913,000 0
INNOCEAN 59,600 DN 100
Doosan Bobcat 42,500 UP 900
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,150 DN 700
Netmarble 124,000 UP 2,500
KRAFTON 478,000 UP 26,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68400 UP2400
ORION 124,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,200 UP 300
BGF Retail 179,000 0
SKCHEM 296,000 DN 33,500
HDC-OP 28,500 UP 250
HYOSUNG TNC 747,000 UP 21,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 744,000 UP 65,000
SKBS 276,500 DN 13,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,100 UP 100
HYBE 283,500 UP 19,500
SK ie technology 227,500 DN 5,500
DL E&C 140,000 UP 1,500
LX HOLDINGS 10,150 UP 100
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
Prosecutors seek death penalty for murder suspect
-
Heavy rain hits Jeju Island as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
-
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media