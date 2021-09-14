SK Materials, Group 14 to jointly build EV material plant in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- SK Materials Co., a semiconductor and display material unit under SK Group, said Tuesday it will team up with U.S.-based Group 14 Technologies to build a lithium-ion battery material factory in South Korea.
SK Materials and Group 14 Technologies will launch a 75-25 joint venture later this month to build an 850 billion won (US$725.6 million) factory for silicon anode, a major component of electric vehicle batteries.
The joint venture will break ground for the plant in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, next month with a goal of starting commercial productions next year, SK Materials said.
Group 14 is a global provider of lithium-silicon battery materials designed to enhance the energy density of batteries, and operates a manufacturing factory in Washington.
SK Inc., the investment and holding company of SK Group, last month said it will take over SK Materials in corporate restructuring as the nation's No. 3 conglomerate has been ramping up investment in the battery business to target the growing EV market.
The merger is expected to be finalized in December after receiving approval from the companies' shareholders next month.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' reclaims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
Prosecutors seek death penalty for murder suspect
-
Heavy rain hits Jeju Island as Typhoon Chanthu approaches
-
(4th LD) N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media