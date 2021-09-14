S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 14, 2021
All News 16:38 September 14, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.090 1.086 +0.4
2-year TB 1.402 1.385 +1.7
3-year TB 1.535 1.525 +1.0
10-year TB 2.060 2.037 +2.3
2-year MSB 1.403 1.391 +1.2
3-year CB (AA-) 1.975 1.962 +1.3
91-day CD 1.000 1.000 0.0
