Military chief inspects eastern border unit, checks N. Korean military moves
SEOUL, Sept. 14 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul visited an inter-Korean border unit on Tuesday and checked recent moves by the North Korean military, his office said.
During his visit to the Army's Third Corps in the eastern county of Inje, Won was debriefed on the North's recent military moves and the unit's operations status, and encouraged the service members in charge of "craggy and vast areas", according to the JCS.
"It is necessary to ensure a staunch readiness posture to instantly respond to any contingencies and win a victory, and to constantly hone combat skills through strong trainings," Won said
The inspection came as the communist country has raised tensions by warning of a "major security crisis" in protest against the combined military exercise between South Korea and the United States staged in August.
The North severed inter-Korean communication lines last month, and it test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile last week.
