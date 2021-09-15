S. Korea to extend loan maturity again for pandemic-hit firms, merchants
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial regulator said Wednesday local banks will extend loan maturity and delay interest payments again for smaller firms and merchants hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Local lenders have decided to extend the measures by another six months until March next year, Financial Services Commission Chairman Koh Seung-beom said in a meeting on small merchants.
Since March 2020, lenders have extended loan maturity for small and medium-sized enterprises and smaller shop owners by six months twice to help ease their financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smaller merchants and self-employed people have suffered extended business slumps as the face-to-face service segments have taken a beating from the pandemic.
