Wednesday's weather forecast

September 15, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Sunny 10

Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/18 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 29/18 Sunny 10

Daejeon 28/19 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 26/17 Sunny 20

Gangneung 24/19 Rain 30

Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0

Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 30

Jeju 25/23 Rain 60

Daegu 26/19 Cloudy 30

Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30

