Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:06 September 15, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Sunny 10
Incheon 28/20 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/18 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 29/18 Sunny 10
Daejeon 28/19 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 26/17 Sunny 20
Gangneung 24/19 Rain 30
Jeonju 29/19 Sunny 0
Gwangju 28/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/23 Rain 60
Daegu 26/19 Cloudy 30
Busan 26/21 Cloudy 30
(END)
