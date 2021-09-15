Moon vows S. Korea's role in resolving ocean garbage problem
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed South Korea's commitment Wednesday to stronger international cooperation in the campaign to protect the ocean.
He delivered the message via his social media accounts on the occasion of the International Coastal Cleanup Day.
"It takes 450 years for plastic to break down after being used for a moment," he pointed out. "Micro plastics threaten not only marine life but also our health."
The president stressed South Korea will cut the amount of plastic waste generated in the nation by 60 percent by 2030 and make it down to zero by 2050.
"(South Korea) will also further strengthen international cooperation to resolve the marine waste problem," he added.
The International Coastal Cleanup Day is held the third Saturday in September. It is intended to encourage people around the world to make beaches cleaner. South Korea joined the campaign in 2001.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in OS, app markets
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week