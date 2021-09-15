Go to Contents Go to Navigation

3 soldiers test positive for COVID-19

All News 10:22 September 15, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Three Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,665, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

One soldier in Ansan, south of Seoul, and another in the western city of Incheon were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms, while one in the central county of Jincheon was found to have been infected after a family member tested positive, according to the ministry.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 2,080 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as infections in the capital area surged to a record high ahead of a major holiday. The nation's total caseload rose to 277,989.

#COVID-19 #coronavirus #military
