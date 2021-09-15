3 soldiers test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Three Army soldiers have tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising the total caseload reported among the military population to 1,665, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
One soldier in Ansan, south of Seoul, and another in the western city of Incheon were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after developing symptoms, while one in the central county of Jincheon was found to have been infected after a family member tested positive, according to the ministry.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 2,080 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as infections in the capital area surged to a record high ahead of a major holiday. The nation's total caseload rose to 277,989.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in OS, app markets
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week