Seoul mayor vows to combat inequality, regulations under 'Seoul Vision 2030'
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon unveiled a master plan for the capital in the coming decade Wednesday, promising to tackle growing inequality and push regulatory reforms.
The Seoul city government will work to close gaps in housing, education, jobs and social welfare, enhance the city's global competitiveness and create a safe living and working environment, the mayor said during a briefing for what is dubbed as "Seoul Vision 2030."
"Administrative offices, experts and citizens have worked hard together to devise this master plan," Oh said, "I will run again to make a city where everyone can dream and fairness and mutual growth are guaranteed."
As part of efforts to narrow widening social inequality amid soaring housing prices, he suggested the city build new homes, as many as 80,000 units per year, by scrapping construction regulations, including building height limits. He also promised to offer a variety of housing types to meet different demands from people of all walks of life and ages.
To bridge a widening learning gap amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said the city will continue to expand the city-run free online education program, "Seoul Learn," to more students.
The city will also plan to set up an investment board next year, similar to Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB) responsible for strategies that help consolidate Singapore as a hub for global business and innovation.
A center dedicated to foreign investment will be also established by 2025, and more funds will be created to help incubate startups.
On the pressing issue of climate change, Oh said the city aims at reducing its carbon emissions footprint to 40 percent of the current level by 2030, and targets zero emissions by 2050. More trees will be planted and trails will be built in the city's mountains in order to create a greener city, he said.
