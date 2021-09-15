Main opposition picks 8 primary contenders in 1st 'cut-off'
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Wednesday eliminated three contenders from its primary for next year's presidential election, paving the way for the opening of long-awaited primary debates to be aired or livestreamed.
The remaining eight contenders include former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and Rep. Hong Joon-pyo. The others are former lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, Choe Jae-hyeong, former chief of the Board of Audit and Inspection, former Jeju Gov. Won Hee-ryong, Rep. Ha Tae-keung, former Incheon Mayor Ahn Sang-soo and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.
They passed the so-called first cut-off in a process largely based on two-day public opinion polls conducted earlier this week.
The eight contenders will face off against each other in the second cut-off round to select four winners, the results of which will be made public on Oct. 8. The PPP is scheduled to elect its presidential candidate on Nov. 5.
The party plans to begin a primary TV debate on Thursday.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BLACKPINK becomes world's No. 1 artist for number of YouTube subscribers
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
(LEAD) Cheong Wa Dae says 'with corona' system to be based on 'with mask' rule
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in OS, app markets
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week