N. Korea fires unidentified projectile into East Sea: JCS

All News 12:44 September 15, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired at least one unidentified projectile into the East Sea on Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

No other details were immediately available, including how many and what kind of projectile or projectiles were fired and where the launch took place.

