Cheong Wa Dae to convene emergency NSC meeting on N. Korea's missile launches

All News 14:07 September 15, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in received an immediate briefing on North Korea's firing of ballistic missiles Wednesday, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Moon received the briefing from Suh Hoon, director of national security, immediately after North Korea launched "unidentified projectiles today," presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said in a press statement.

Cheong Wa Dae also plans to hold a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee as soon as the president returns to his office from an activity outside it later in the day, she added without clarifying whether the president will attend it in person.

Park used the expression "unidentified projectiles," while the South's military announced that North Korea had fired "two ballistic missiles" into the East Sea.

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

