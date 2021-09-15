S. Korea to develop solar-powered drone reaching stratosphere
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea aims to develop a solar-powered drone that flies in the stratosphere by 2025, the ICT ministry said Wednesday, in a move to boost the country's nascent drone industry.
The Ministry of Science and ICT said it plans to inject 37.47 billion won (US$32 million) to develop the unmanned aerial vehicle capable of monitoring natural disasters.
The drone will serve as an affordable alternative to observation satellites and also won't create any space trash, according to the ministry.
The ministry added the drone will be solar powered so it will be able to continuously fly in the stratosphere -- 10 to 50 kilometers above the Earth's surface -- for over one month.
While current drones that reach the stratosphere can carry around 5 kilograms of equipment, the ministry's project aims to beef up the drone's payload to more than 20 kilograms.
The Korea Aerospace Research Institute has been developing a solar-powered drone since 2010, and last year its new model successfully completed a 53-hour flight, which included 16 hours in the stratosphere.
South Korea has also recently stepped up efforts to nurture its broader unmanned aerial vehicle industry, with plans to commercialize flying drone taxis by 2025.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon flatly dismisses political meddling allegations
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) New virus cases top 2,000 as infections in capital area surge to record high