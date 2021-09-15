BTS to hold online concert next month
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- K-pop superband BTS will hold an online concert next month to meet fans across the world, its management agency said Wednesday.
The concert, titled "BTS Permission To Dance On Stage," will be livestreamed on Oct. 24, according to an announcement by Big Hit Music on its fan community Weverse.
It said detailed schedules on ticket sales will be announced later.
"We hope all of our fans across the world can enjoy with us on the day," rapper J-Hope said in a video clip posted on its official Twitter account. "Where you are is our stage."
The upcoming online event came as the seven-piece act officially scrapped its planned world tour, "BTS Map of the Soul Tour," last month. The global concert tour was set to go through 18 countries, including the United States, Japan and Germany, starting in April last year, but it has been put off for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is also BTS' first global online concert in about a year since its previous "BTS Map of the Soul ON:E" held in October last year, which attracted 990,000 viewers across the world.
The group's latest virtual fan meeting event, "2021 Muster Sowoozoo," held in June, was viewed by 1.3 million people from 195 countries.
Meanwhile, BTS will attend an annual United Nations General Assembly session in New York next week as South Korea's special presidential envoy for future generations and culture.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
Kakao, Naver sink amid concerns over tougher regulations
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week