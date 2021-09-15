S. Korea closely monitoring Typhoon Chanthu's impact on farms
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's agricultural ministry called Wednesday for local farms to thoroughly inspect their readiness against Typhoon Chanthu, which is expected to bring heavy rains in southern regions this week.
The season's 14th typhoon, packing wind gusts of up to 40 meters per second, is expected to near Seogwipo city on the southern resort island of Jeju on Friday, bringing heavy rains in the southern region, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The ministry especially called for pig farms to check their fences amid growing concerns over the spread of the African swine fever (ASF). The disease can be spread through contact between domestic pigs and wild boars.
The latest ASF case was reported from Hongcheon, 102 kilometers east of Seoul, in late August. ASF does not affect humans but is deadly to pigs.
South Korea added it will also continue to monitor the supply of agricultural products ahead of the Chuseok holiday, which kicks off later this week, as the typhoon may potential damage local farms.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
