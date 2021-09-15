(2nd LD) Typhoon Chanthu on path to Jeju, likely to hit Friday
(ATTN: UPDATES 2nd para with latest figures)
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Typhoon Chanthu is projected to move the closest to Jeju on Friday, the weather service said, warning driving rains will continue to drench the resort island and southern parts of the country until then.
The season's 14th typhoon was moving northward at a speed of 4 kph in the sea about 320 kilometers southwest of the city of Seogwipo as of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said. Its sustained maximum wind speed was clocked at 29 meters per second.
The midsized typhoon has already brought heavy downpours to the island, with some parts receiving as much as 700 mm of rain, triggering flash flooding and trapping cars on the roads.
Forecasters say the typhoon is expected to near the island Friday and gain intensity as it pivots eastward along the Korea Strait, a sea passage between South Korea and Japan.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue on Jeju and the southern regions, including the provinces of Jeolla and Gyeongsang, with the threat of flash floods, landslides and damage to structures.
On Thursday and Friday, up to 300 mm of rain could hit Jeju, and up to 120 mm of rainfall is expected in the South Jeolla and Gyeongsang provinces.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters raised the alert level to "yellow," the second lowest of the four-color coded threat system.
The government asked the residents in affected areas to be on the lookout for typhoon alerts and stay vigilant. It also asked the provincial governments to thoroughly prepare for the arrival of the typhoon, especially when more people are expected to begin travel around the country for the upcoming Chuseok holiday.
To ensure the safety of children and teachers, the island's education office ordered all schools to cancel in-person classes Friday and asked parents and students to refrain from doing outdoor activities. On Thursday, schools are allowed to choose between in-person and remote instruction.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
(3rd LD) Former chief prosecutor booked on multiple charges in political meddling probe
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) New virus cases top 2,000 as infections in capital area surge to record high