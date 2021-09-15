KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,800 DN 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 125,500 DN 1,500
ShinhanGroup 38,850 DN 300
HITEJINRO 34,700 DN 200
Yuhan 65,400 UP 600
CJ LOGISTICS 170,500 0
DOOSAN 96,600 UP 2,100
DL 71,300 DN 200
ORION Holdings 17,350 UP 950
Daesang 25,200 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,470 DN 20
KIA CORP. 83,300 DN 100
SK hynix 107,500 0
Youngpoong 728,000 DN 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 54,600 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 42,500 DN 200
AmoreG 53,200 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 209,500 UP 500
BukwangPharm 21,550 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 83,900 0
Daewoong 36,200 DN 150
SamyangFood 82,200 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,850 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 435,000 DN 6,000
TaekwangInd 1,228,000 UP 27,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,480 DN 50
KAL 32,550 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,410 UP 30
NEXENTIRE 8,070 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 124,500 DN 500
KCC 455,500 DN 8,500
SKBP 113,000 DN 2,000
SamsungF&MIns 232,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 250
Kogas 40,800 UP 1,950
Hanwha 35,400 DN 100
DB HiTek 58,500 DN 400
CJ 105,000 DN 1,000
LX INT 30,250 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 20,050 DN 250
(MORE)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon flatly dismisses political meddling allegations
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) New virus cases top 2,000 as infections in capital area surge to record high