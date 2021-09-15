KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaihanElecWire 2,770 UP 110
Hyundai M&F INS 25,300 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 90,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 52,000 DN 1,100
Shinsegae 275,000 DN 1,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 161,500 UP 7,000
Nongshim 294,000 UP 2,500
SGBC 90,600 DN 2,100
LG Corp. 95,700 DN 900
Hyosung 122,500 DN 1,000
BoryungPharm 17,250 UP 250
LOTTE 35,400 UP 50
GCH Corp 32,800 DN 50
LotteChilsung 151,500 DN 1,500
DB INSURANCE 61,800 UP 300
SamsungElec 77,000 UP 400
NHIS 13,400 DN 50
DongwonInd 243,500 DN 500
SK Discovery 49,850 DN 350
LS 68,000 DN 600
GC Corp 363,000 UP 5,000
GS E&C 45,000 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 750,000 DN 5,000
POSCO 361,500 DN 5,000
KPIC 231,500 DN 2,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,730 DN 10
SKC 176,500 DN 1,000
GS Retail 34,100 DN 250
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,870 DN 110
F&F Holdings 37,150 DN 200
Ottogi 508,000 DN 1,000
MERITZ SECU 5,290 DN 20
HtlShilla 89,800 DN 600
Hanmi Science 71,200 DN 500
SamsungElecMech 184,000 DN 3,000
Hanssem 121,000 UP 2,000
KSOE 117,500 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,550 DN 150
IlyangPharm 33,300 DN 150
OCI 142,000 UP 2,500
(MORE)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon flatly dismisses political meddling allegations
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) New virus cases top 2,000 as infections in capital area surge to record high