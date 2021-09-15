TaihanElecWire 2,770 UP 110

Hyundai M&F INS 25,300 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 90,500 UP 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 52,000 DN 1,100

Shinsegae 275,000 DN 1,500

POSCO CHEMICAL 161,500 UP 7,000

Nongshim 294,000 UP 2,500

SGBC 90,600 DN 2,100

LG Corp. 95,700 DN 900

Hyosung 122,500 DN 1,000

BoryungPharm 17,250 UP 250

LOTTE 35,400 UP 50

GCH Corp 32,800 DN 50

LotteChilsung 151,500 DN 1,500

DB INSURANCE 61,800 UP 300

SamsungElec 77,000 UP 400

NHIS 13,400 DN 50

DongwonInd 243,500 DN 500

SK Discovery 49,850 DN 350

LS 68,000 DN 600

GC Corp 363,000 UP 5,000

GS E&C 45,000 UP 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 750,000 DN 5,000

POSCO 361,500 DN 5,000

KPIC 231,500 DN 2,500

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,730 DN 10

SKC 176,500 DN 1,000

GS Retail 34,100 DN 250

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,870 DN 110

F&F Holdings 37,150 DN 200

Ottogi 508,000 DN 1,000

MERITZ SECU 5,290 DN 20

HtlShilla 89,800 DN 600

Hanmi Science 71,200 DN 500

SamsungElecMech 184,000 DN 3,000

Hanssem 121,000 UP 2,000

KSOE 117,500 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,550 DN 150

IlyangPharm 33,300 DN 150

OCI 142,000 UP 2,500

(MORE)