KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 68,900 DN 500
KorZinc 519,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,640 UP 10
HyundaiMipoDock 76,700 DN 400
ZINUS 77,800 DN 2,500
Hanchem 341,500 UP 14,500
DWS 67,200 DN 1,100
IS DONGSEO 52,400 UP 900
S-Oil 101,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 215,500 DN 12,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 254,000 DN 2,000
HMM 38,400 UP 50
HYUNDAI WIA 84,700 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 201,500 UP 2,500
Mobis 269,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,600 UP 100
S-1 85,800 UP 600
SamsungSecu 48,900 DN 250
KG DONGBU STL 14,900 DN 250
SKTelecom 303,000 DN 500
SNT MOTIV 53,700 DN 1,000
HyundaiElev 48,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,500 DN 50
KUMHOTIRE 5,930 0
Hanon Systems 16,150 UP 50
SK 276,000 UP 7,500
ShinpoongPharm 67,600 UP 200
Handsome 40,700 DN 450
Asiana Airlines 25,400 UP 300
COWAY 79,600 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 DN 1,000
IBK 10,250 0
KEPCO 24,000 UP 200
PanOcean 7,380 DN 110
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,100 DN 350
KT 32,550 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202500 UP2500
LOTTE TOUR 20,850 DN 50
