LS ELECTRIC 68,900 DN 500

KorZinc 519,000 DN 2,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,640 UP 10

HyundaiMipoDock 76,700 DN 400

ZINUS 77,800 DN 2,500

Hanchem 341,500 UP 14,500

DWS 67,200 DN 1,100

IS DONGSEO 52,400 UP 900

S-Oil 101,000 UP 500

LG Innotek 215,500 DN 12,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 254,000 DN 2,000

HMM 38,400 UP 50

HYUNDAI WIA 84,700 DN 800

KumhoPetrochem 201,500 UP 2,500

Mobis 269,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,600 UP 100

S-1 85,800 UP 600

SamsungSecu 48,900 DN 250

KG DONGBU STL 14,900 DN 250

SKTelecom 303,000 DN 500

SNT MOTIV 53,700 DN 1,000

HyundaiElev 48,900 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 169,500 UP 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,500 DN 50

KUMHOTIRE 5,930 0

Hanon Systems 16,150 UP 50

SK 276,000 UP 7,500

ShinpoongPharm 67,600 UP 200

Handsome 40,700 DN 450

Asiana Airlines 25,400 UP 300

COWAY 79,600 UP 1,200

LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 DN 1,000

IBK 10,250 0

KEPCO 24,000 UP 200

PanOcean 7,380 DN 110

SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 100

CheilWorldwide 23,100 DN 350

KT 32,550 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202500 UP2500

LOTTE TOUR 20,850 DN 50

(MORE)