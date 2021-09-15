KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LG Uplus 14,650 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,100 DN 900
DONGSUH 30,050 0
SAMSUNG C&T 130,000 0
KT&G 81,400 0
DHICO 21,050 UP 50
Doosanfc 51,000 UP 300
LG Display 20,250 DN 100
Kangwonland 28,200 UP 100
NAVER 400,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 122,500 DN 1,500
NCsoft 596,000 DN 3,000
KIWOOM 119,500 DN 500
DSME 29,650 UP 100
DSINFRA 10,400 UP 50
DWEC 7,110 UP 20
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,700 DN 200
DongwonF&B 204,500 DN 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,450 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 142,000 DN 500
Celltrion 272,500 UP 9,500
LGCHEM 718,000 DN 16,000
Huchems 27,850 UP 800
DAEWOONG PHARM 157,500 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 49,500 UP 1,950
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,500 DN 600
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,100 DN 50
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 38,950 UP 800
KIH 88,100 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 30,700 DN 650
LGH&H 1,393,000 UP 7,000
GS 43,000 DN 50
CJ CGV 32,450 UP 300
LIG Nex1 50,800 UP 400
Fila Holdings 46,250 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,380 DN 45
AMOREPACIFIC 192,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 18,700 UP 250
SK Innovation 248,000 DN 8,000
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
Ex-Prosecutor General Yoon flatly dismisses political meddling allegations
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
(LEAD) New virus cases top 2,000 as infections in capital area surge to record high