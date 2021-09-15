KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 36,550 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 52,700 UP 400
Hansae 24,500 DN 400
LX HAUSYS 85,100 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 45,500 DN 450
CSWIND 75,500 DN 600
GKL 16,200 0
KOLON IND 97,200 DN 600
HanmiPharm 303,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 8,050 DN 20
emart 169,500 DN 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY449 00 DN200
KOLMAR KOREA 48,050 DN 250
HANJINKAL 64,400 DN 300
DoubleUGames 59,800 UP 800
CUCKOO 23,500 DN 450
COSMAX 134,000 DN 1,500
MANDO 61,500 UP 500
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 936,000 UP 23,000
INNOCEAN 59,900 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 41,750 DN 750
H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,750 UP 600
Netmarble 124,000 0
KRAFTON 493,500 UP 15,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68600 UP200
ORION 129,500 UP 5,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,800 UP 600
BGF Retail 179,500 UP 500
SKCHEM 298,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 28,450 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 748,000 UP 1,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 753,000 UP 9,000
SKBS 280,000 UP 3,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 DN 100
KakaoBank 69,000 DN 700
HYBE 279,500 DN 4,000
SK ie technology 233,000 UP 5,500
DL E&C 140,500 UP 500
LX HOLDINGS 10,000 DN 150
SamsungEng 26,850 UP 2,700
(END)
