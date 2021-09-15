POONGSAN 36,550 DN 50

KBFinancialGroup 52,700 UP 400

Hansae 24,500 DN 400

LX HAUSYS 85,100 DN 1,100

Youngone Corp 45,500 DN 450

CSWIND 75,500 DN 600

GKL 16,200 0

KOLON IND 97,200 DN 600

HanmiPharm 303,000 UP 500

BNK Financial Group 8,050 DN 20

emart 169,500 DN 1,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY449 00 DN200

KOLMAR KOREA 48,050 DN 250

HANJINKAL 64,400 DN 300

DoubleUGames 59,800 UP 800

CUCKOO 23,500 DN 450

COSMAX 134,000 DN 1,500

MANDO 61,500 UP 500

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 936,000 UP 23,000

INNOCEAN 59,900 UP 300

Doosan Bobcat 41,750 DN 750

H.S.ENTERPRISE 17,750 UP 600

Netmarble 124,000 0

KRAFTON 493,500 UP 15,500

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S68600 UP200

ORION 129,500 UP 5,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,800 UP 600

BGF Retail 179,500 UP 500

SKCHEM 298,500 UP 2,500

HDC-OP 28,450 DN 50

HYOSUNG TNC 748,000 UP 1,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 753,000 UP 9,000

SKBS 280,000 UP 3,500

WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 DN 100

KakaoBank 69,000 DN 700

HYBE 279,500 DN 4,000

SK ie technology 233,000 UP 5,500

DL E&C 140,500 UP 500

LX HOLDINGS 10,000 DN 150

SamsungEng 26,850 UP 2,700

(END)