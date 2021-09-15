S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 15, 2021
All News 16:34 September 15, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.073 1.090 -1.7
2-year TB 1.367 1.402 -3.5
3-year TB 1.492 1.535 -4.3
10-year TB 2.025 2.060 -3.5
2-year MSB 1.357 1.403 -4.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.942 1.975 -3.3
91-day CD 1.010 1.000 +1.0
(END)
