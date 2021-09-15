Vice FM meets Oman's top diplomat, discusses bilateral cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon has met with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi and discussed bilateral cooperation and other issues, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Choi paid the courtesy call on Albusaidi during his four-day Middle East trip that also took him to Qatar.
During the talks, Choi offered to reinvigorate various government channels, including the bilateral policy committee, and bolster cooperation at international stages. Albusaidi, in turn, agreed to make efforts to further elevate the bilateral relationship.
Albusaidi also took note of Seoul's steadfast financial contributions to MEDRC, an international research institute for transboundary water projects. South Korea is one of the founding members of the MEDRC and has been contributing US$150,000 annually.
Choi expressed appreciation for the Omani government's support for the operations of South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit in waters off Africa.
Choi also had a meeting with Omani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalifa Alharthy and discussed efforts to promote cooperation in a broad range of areas, including economy, defense, education and tourism, the ministry said.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
(3rd LD) Former chief prosecutor booked on multiple charges in political meddling probe
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8