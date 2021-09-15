U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, urges Pyongyang to return to dialogue
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department on Wednesday condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches, calling the act a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions that poses a threat to its neighbors and the international community.
A department official, however, said the U.S. remains committed to dialogue with the North.
"The United States condemns the DPRK's missile launch," the department spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency while speaking on condition of anonymity.
"This launch is in violation of multiple U.N. Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and other members of the international community," the official added.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday (Seoul time), according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The missile launches came after the North test-fired a new cruise missile over the weekend.
The department spokesperson said the U.S. remains open to dialogue with the North.
"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad."
The U.S. earlier offered to meet with North Korea "anytime, anywhere without preconditions."
North Korea has ignored U.S. overtures.
