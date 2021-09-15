N.K. leader's sister warns of 'complete destruction' of inter-Korean ties if Moon finds faults with Pyongyang
SEOUL, Sept. 15 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Wednesday warned that inter-Korean relations could be completely destroyed, criticizing President Moon Jae-in's attendance at a test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
The statement from Kim Yo-jong came shortly after Moon said that South Korea's upgrading of its missile capabilities can help deter North Korean provocation following the successful underwater test-launch of an indigenous SLBM at a local test site.
"If the president joins in slandering the other party, it will inevitably result in counteractions, which will lead to the complete destruction of relations between North and South Korea," she said.
