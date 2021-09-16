Korean-language dailies

-- Anxious to supply homes, gov't eases building regulations on studio apartments (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Since prosecution reform, reports on high-ranking official crimes have dropped (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Yo-jong warns of 'complete destruction' of inter-Korean ties, hitting at Moon's remarks on North's 'provocation' (Donga Ilbo)

-- N. Korea fires ballistic missiles on the day S. Korea successfully launches SLBM (Seoul Shinmun)

-- When Moon met Wang Yi, N. Korea fired ballistic missiles (Segye Times)

-- SLBM, 'underwater poison needle,' successfully test-fired (Chosun Ilbo)

-- When S. Korea first fired SLBM, N. Korea fired ballistic missiles (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 'Let's change self-isolation rules by making COVID-19 patients go see doctor only when feeling sick' (Hankyoreh)

-- 47 tons of parcels per deliveryman, logistic center is 'living hell' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'Liquidity party will end, asset bubbles will pop next year' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Provincial education offices throw 340 bln won around as relief grants (Korea Economic Daily)

