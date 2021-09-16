(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 16)

The remarks Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi made after his meeting with his Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong in Seoul on Wednesday were even more shocking. Wang sided with Pyongyang after brushing off its missile provocations. "Not only North Korea but also other countries engage in military activities," he said. We cannot understand his comments. Didn't he visit South Korea in order to cooperate? He should have at least asked North Korea to restrain from such provocations during his visit. Nevertheless, Moon continues to beg China to help with his Korean Peninsula Peace Process. Moon is hell-bent on engaging North Korea even in the face of its escalation of provocation level. Peace can arrive only after national security is ensured.