Today in Korean history
Sept. 17
1959 -- Typhoon Sarah hits South Korea, leaving over 900 dead or missing.
1978 -- South Korea severs diplomatic ties with Afghanistan after a pro-Soviet Union regime takes control following an invasion.
1980 -- A military tribunal sentences opposition leader Kim Dae-jung to death on charges of sedition. The death sentence was later commuted to life imprisonment, and Kim was set free a year later and allowed to go to the United States for medical treatment. He eventually returned home to resume political activities and became president in 1998.
1988 -- The Seoul Olympic Games open.
1991 -- South and North Korea join the United Nations simultaneously.
2000 -- The defense ministers of South and North Korea agree to meet for the first time.
2008 -- The government announces it will set up a dedicated carbon exchange company, the Korean Carbon Finance, to help regulate the country's greenhouse gas emissions.
2013 -- A South Korean man is shot dead while attempting to cross the Imjin River near the northwestern border in Paju, north of Seoul, into North Korea.
2015 -- The Seoul High Court orders 139 unionized workers who were fired from Ssangyong Motor Co. in 2019 to pay a total of 3.3 billion won (US$2.8 million) for holding unauthorized strikes from May to August in 2009.
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8
-
(LEAD) S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea