USFK reports 12 COVID-19 cases

Two other service members at K-16, a South Korean civilian employee in Yongsan and four family members -- two from Camp Humphreys, one from Osan Air Base, also in Pyeongtaek, and one from the southeastern city of Daegu -- were found to have been infected after coming into contact with people who tested positive earlier, while one soldier at Humphreys was confirmed to have been infected in a virus test conducted before international travel.