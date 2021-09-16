Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 16, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 27/19 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/17 Sunny 10

Cheongju 28/18 Sunny 60

Daejeon 28/18 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 28/16 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 25/18 Rain 30

Jeonju 29/18 Sunny 60

Gwangju 27/20 Rain 70

Jeju 25/23 Rain 90

Daegu 26/18 Sunny 60

Busan 26/21 Sunny 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!