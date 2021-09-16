Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks open flat

All News 09:27 September 16, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened flat Thursday amid easing concerns about a global economic recovery.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.84 points, or 0.06 percent, to trade at 3,151.56 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics declined 0.26 percent, with No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix losing 1.86 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver added 1.5 percent, but giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics decreased 1.6 percent.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 0.24 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem traded flat. Rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI shed 2.67 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,167.55 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.95 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-open
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!