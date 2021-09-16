Samsung Display begins mass-production of 90Hz OLED laptop panels
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Display Co. said Thursday it has begun mass-production of laptop OLED screens boasting 90Hz refresh rate as the South Korean display maker eyes to beef up presence in the OLED panel market.
Samsung Display, , an affiliate of Samsung Electronics Co., said its 90Hz refresh rate OLED panels are featured in the latest 14-inch Zenbook and Vivobook Pro laptops from ASUS.
The refresh rate refers to the number of times per second a display shows a new image. A higher refresh rate means smoother, more seamless movements on a display, but it also requires a higher graphics performance and power.
"An OLED panel responds much faster than an LCD panel and can display a more natural-looking image with a lower refresh rate than an LCD panel," the company said.
Samsung Display said during tests its 90Hz OLED panel showed a blur length of 0.9mm, a 10 percent improvement when compared to a 120Hz LCD panel's blur length in video playback.
The world's largest smartphone panel maker has been also a major supplier of OLED panels for global laptop manufacturers, including ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, HP and Samsung Electronics.
Industry insiders expect Samsung Display targeted to ship about 6 million units of OLED panels this year.
Market researcher Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) earlier predicted the global OLED notebook market to grow to 9.4 million units with US$1.1 billion revenue in 2023.
"We expect Samsung Display will remain aggressive in OLED notebooks to try and fend off the challenge from miniLEDs," it said.
