Banks' loan delinquency rate rises in July
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans rose in July due to an increase in overdue corporate loans, the financial regulator said Thursday.
The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.27 percent at the end of July, up from 0.25 percent the previous month, according to the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).
Compared with a year earlier, the rate was down 0.09 percentage point in July.
The delinquency rate for corporate loans rose 0.03 percentage point on-month to 0.35 percent in July, and the corresponding figure for household loans also gained 0.01 percentage point to 0.18 percent.
For household lending, the delinquency rate for home-backed loans was unchanged at 0.11 percent in July, and the rate for unsecured and other household loans rose 0.03 percentage point to 0.33 percent, the FSS said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8
-
(LEAD) S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS