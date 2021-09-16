Convenience store chain E-Mart24 to open 4th outlet in Malaysia
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart24 Inc., the convenience store arm of South Korean retail giant Shinsegae, said Thursday it will open its fourth store in Malaysia late this month as part of its overseas push.
The new outlet, slated to open at the end of this month, will be located in a residential-commercial district in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
E-Mart24 opened its third outlet in the Malaysian state of Selangor on Thursday after launching its first store in an office district in Kuala Lumpur in June this year.
The envisioned store will carry instant cup rice and Korean street foods like "tteokbokki," a popular Korean snack made from rice cakes and red chili pepper sauce, as well as "gimbap," rice rolls with a variety of vegetables.
The company said it plans to open 10 stores by the end of 2021 and 300 stores within five years.
South Korea's convenience store chain operators have been setting their sights overseas as the local market has become increasingly saturated.
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
TXT's 'The Chaos Chapter: Freeze' spends 11th week on Billboard 200 at No. 26
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8
-
(LEAD) S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea