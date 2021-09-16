(LEAD) Diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. hold working-level talks following N.K. missile launches
(ATTN: CORRECTS lead; ADDS more info in 3rd para)
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Diplomats of South Korea and the United States held talks in Seoul on Thursday to discuss the Korean Peninsula situation, the foreign ministry said, after North Korea ratcheted up tensions with two ballistic missile launches the previous day.
The talks between Rim Kap-soo, director general at the ministry's peninsula peace regime bureau, and Jung Pak, the deputy U.S. special representative for North Korea, came amid concerns the North's missile launches could hamper Seoul's drive to resume dialogue with Pyongyang.
Pak arrived in South Korea earlier this week after she accompanied the U.S. special representative for the North, Sung Kim, during bilateral and trilateral talks in Tokyo with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, Noh Kyu-duk and Takehiro Funakoshi, respectively.
"The two sides held working-level consultations over the recent Korean Peninsula situation and various ways to engage with North Korea so as to make substantive progress on the peninsula peace process, the ministry said in a press release.
On Wednesday, the North fired off the two short-range missiles following its weekend test-firings of a new type of long-range cruise missile in an apparent show of force amid the prolonged deadlock in nuclear talks with the United States.
South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and the chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, also held separate phone talks with their U.S. counterparts, Wendy Sherman and Sung Kim, respectively, on Wednesday.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8
-
(LEAD) S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS