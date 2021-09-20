Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean troops on overseas missions celebrate Chuseok

All News 12:00 September 20, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean soldiers deployed overseas celebrated the Chuseok holiday with various activities but without events inviting guests due to coronavirus concerns, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday.

This year's Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration and one of the biggest holidays in the country, falls on Tuesday, resulting in a five-day weekend that started Saturday.

South Korean soldiers overseas usually invite locals to their bases and hold events to mark the national holiday. But they are celebrating the holiday themselves this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the military.

From the Dongmyeong unit in Lebanon and the Hanbit unit in South Sudan to the Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Cheonghae unit on anti-piracy missions off the coast of Africa, troops held a joint memorial ceremony for ancestors and enjoyed traditional games at their respective bases, the JCS said.

"The Akh unit members spent the holiday while also preparing for a combined exercise with the UAE slated for October," a JCS officer said.

Currently, some 1,000 South Korean troops are operating on missions across the globe for international peace and defense cooperation.

Service members of South Korea's Cheonghae unit on anti-piracy missions off the coast of Africa play a Korean traditional game to mark the Chuseok holiday in this photo provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Service members of South Korea's Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates hold a joint memorial ceremony for ancestors to mark the Chuseok holiday in this photo provided by the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#Chuseok #military #JCS
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!