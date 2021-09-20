S. Korean troops on overseas missions celebrate Chuseok
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean soldiers deployed overseas celebrated the Chuseok holiday with various activities but without events inviting guests due to coronavirus concerns, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday.
This year's Chuseok, the Korean autumn harvest celebration and one of the biggest holidays in the country, falls on Tuesday, resulting in a five-day weekend that started Saturday.
South Korean soldiers overseas usually invite locals to their bases and hold events to mark the national holiday. But they are celebrating the holiday themselves this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the military.
From the Dongmyeong unit in Lebanon and the Hanbit unit in South Sudan to the Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Cheonghae unit on anti-piracy missions off the coast of Africa, troops held a joint memorial ceremony for ancestors and enjoyed traditional games at their respective bases, the JCS said.
"The Akh unit members spent the holiday while also preparing for a combined exercise with the UAE slated for October," a JCS officer said.
Currently, some 1,000 South Korean troops are operating on missions across the globe for international peace and defense cooperation.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS heads to New York for U.N. event as special presidential envoy
-
N.K. says U.S-Australia submarine deal 'extremely undesirable,' vows to take counteraction
-
(LEAD) New cases fall below 2,000 amid concerns about spike in outbreaks after Chuseok holiday
-
Moon in New York for U.N. speech during Chuseok holiday in Korea
-
S. Korea to deploy homegrown SLBM next year: sources