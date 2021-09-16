KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 16 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KIA CORP. 84,500 UP 1,200
DL 73,500 UP 2,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,800 0
DongkukStlMill 20,500 UP 450
LX INT 30,800 UP 550
TaihanElecWire 2,705 DN 65
Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 DN 400
Daesang 25,000 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,450 DN 20
Daewoong 34,900 DN 1,300
SamyangFood 81,600 DN 600
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,400 UP 1,550
CJ CheilJedang 429,500 DN 5,500
TaekwangInd 1,224,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,460 DN 20
KAL 32,100 DN 450
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,370 DN 40
AmoreG 52,600 DN 600
HyundaiMtr 208,000 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 21,200 DN 350
ILJIN MATERIALS 87,100 UP 3,200
SK hynix 104,000 DN 3,500
Youngpoong 718,000 DN 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 55,700 UP 1,100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,650 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 227,000 DN 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,500 UP 200
Kogas 42,350 UP 1,550
Hanwha 35,300 DN 100
DB HiTek 56,700 DN 1,800
CJ 103,000 DN 2,000
KCC 458,000 UP 2,500
SKBP 114,000 UP 1,000
ORION Holdings 17,200 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 8,080 UP 10
CHONGKUNDANG 122,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 102,000 UP 5,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 125,000 DN 500
ShinhanGroup 38,750 DN 100
HITEJINRO 34,700 0
(MORE)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8
-
(LEAD) S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS