KIA CORP. 84,500 UP 1,200

DL 73,500 UP 2,200

HANKOOK & COMPANY 16,800 0

DongkukStlMill 20,500 UP 450

LX INT 30,800 UP 550

TaihanElecWire 2,705 DN 65

Hyundai M&F INS 24,900 DN 400

Daesang 25,000 DN 200

SKNetworks 5,450 DN 20

Daewoong 34,900 DN 1,300

SamyangFood 81,600 DN 600

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 25,400 UP 1,550

CJ CheilJedang 429,500 DN 5,500

TaekwangInd 1,224,000 DN 4,000

SSANGYONGCNE 8,460 DN 20

KAL 32,100 DN 450

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,370 DN 40

AmoreG 52,600 DN 600

HyundaiMtr 208,000 DN 1,500

BukwangPharm 21,200 DN 350

ILJIN MATERIALS 87,100 UP 3,200

SK hynix 104,000 DN 3,500

Youngpoong 718,000 DN 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 55,700 UP 1,100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 41,650 DN 850

SamsungF&MIns 227,000 DN 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,500 UP 200

Kogas 42,350 UP 1,550

Hanwha 35,300 DN 100

DB HiTek 56,700 DN 1,800

CJ 103,000 DN 2,000

KCC 458,000 UP 2,500

SKBP 114,000 UP 1,000

ORION Holdings 17,200 DN 150

NEXENTIRE 8,080 UP 10

CHONGKUNDANG 122,500 DN 2,000

DOOSAN 102,000 UP 5,400

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 125,000 DN 500

ShinhanGroup 38,750 DN 100

HITEJINRO 34,700 0

(MORE)