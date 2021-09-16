KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Yuhan 64,800 DN 600
CJ LOGISTICS 168,000 DN 2,500
POSCO CHEMICAL 163,000 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 271,500 DN 3,500
Nongshim 293,000 DN 1,000
SGBC 90,300 DN 300
BoryungPharm 16,800 DN 450
Hyosung 124,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 91,300 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 51,600 DN 400
LOTTE 35,000 DN 400
LG Corp. 94,800 DN 900
GCH Corp 32,650 DN 150
LotteChilsung 151,500 0
DB INSURANCE 61,400 DN 400
SamsungElec 76,100 DN 900
NHIS 13,250 DN 150
DongwonInd 240,000 DN 3,500
SK Discovery 51,000 UP 1,150
LS 68,500 UP 500
GC Corp 365,000 UP 2,000
GS E&C 46,100 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 725,000 DN 25,000
POSCO 364,500 UP 3,000
KPIC 251,000 UP 19,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,680 DN 50
SKC 174,500 DN 2,000
GS Retail 34,000 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,750 DN 120
Ottogi 506,000 DN 2,000
F&F Holdings 36,300 DN 850
MERITZ SECU 5,260 DN 30
HtlShilla 88,700 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 70,100 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 179,500 DN 4,500
Hanssem 121,500 UP 500
IlyangPharm 32,800 DN 500
KSOE 118,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 42,200 DN 350
OCI 146,000 UP 4,000
