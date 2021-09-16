KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 69,000 UP 100
KorZinc 524,000 UP 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,240 UP 20
LG Innotek 209,000 DN 6,500
S-Oil 101,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,500 UP 11,500
HMM 37,950 DN 450
HYUNDAI WIA 84,300 DN 400
KumhoPetrochem 208,500 UP 7,000
IS DONGSEO 51,500 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 77,700 UP 1,000
Mobis 270,500 UP 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,200 DN 400
S-1 85,200 DN 600
ZINUS 74,400 DN 3,400
DWS 70,500 UP 3,300
Hanchem 335,000 DN 6,500
SamsungSecu 48,900 0
KG DONGBU STL 14,700 DN 200
SKTelecom 302,000 DN 1,000
SNT MOTIV 53,300 DN 400
HyundaiElev 48,350 DN 550
SAMSUNG SDS 167,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 31,550 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 5,940 UP 10
Hanon Systems 16,050 DN 100
SK 271,500 DN 4,500
ShinpoongPharm 66,300 DN 1,300
Handsome 40,050 DN 650
Asiana Airlines 25,250 DN 150
COWAY 80,100 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 0
IBK 10,150 DN 100
KEPCO 24,250 UP 250
DONGSUH 29,850 DN 200
SamsungEng 26,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 128,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 7,400 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,650 DN 450
(MORE)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
-
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8
-
(LEAD) S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea
-
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS