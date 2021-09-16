LS ELECTRIC 69,000 UP 100

KorZinc 524,000 UP 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 6,240 UP 20

LG Innotek 209,000 DN 6,500

S-Oil 101,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 265,500 UP 11,500

HMM 37,950 DN 450

HYUNDAI WIA 84,300 DN 400

KumhoPetrochem 208,500 UP 7,000

IS DONGSEO 51,500 DN 900

HyundaiMipoDock 77,700 UP 1,000

Mobis 270,500 UP 1,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,200 DN 400

S-1 85,200 DN 600

ZINUS 74,400 DN 3,400

DWS 70,500 UP 3,300

Hanchem 335,000 DN 6,500

SamsungSecu 48,900 0

KG DONGBU STL 14,700 DN 200

SKTelecom 302,000 DN 1,000

SNT MOTIV 53,300 DN 400

HyundaiElev 48,350 DN 550

SAMSUNG SDS 167,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 31,550 UP 50

KUMHOTIRE 5,940 UP 10

Hanon Systems 16,050 DN 100

SK 271,500 DN 4,500

ShinpoongPharm 66,300 DN 1,300

Handsome 40,050 DN 650

Asiana Airlines 25,250 DN 150

COWAY 80,100 UP 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 108,000 0

IBK 10,150 DN 100

KEPCO 24,250 UP 250

DONGSUH 29,850 DN 200

SamsungEng 26,950 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 128,500 DN 1,500

PanOcean 7,400 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 DN 100

CheilWorldwide 22,650 DN 450

(MORE)