KT 32,500 DN 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN4000

LOTTE TOUR 20,650 DN 200

LG Uplus 14,550 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 73,100 DN 1,000

KT&G 81,300 DN 100

DHICO 21,850 UP 800

Doosanfc 51,100 UP 100

LG Display 19,800 DN 450

Kangwonland 28,200 0

NAVER 402,000 UP 1,500

Kakao 121,500 DN 1,000

NCsoft 589,000 DN 7,000

KIWOOM 117,000 DN 2,500

DSME 29,350 DN 300

DSINFRA 10,250 DN 150

DWEC 7,170 UP 60

DongwonF&B 205,500 UP 1,000

KEPCO KPS 39,650 UP 700

LGH&H 1,383,000 DN 10,000

LGCHEM 716,000 DN 2,000

KEPCO E&C 50,800 UP 1,300

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,700 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,150 DN 300

LGELECTRONICS 141,000 DN 1,000

Celltrion 267,000 DN 5,500

Huchems 28,400 UP 550

DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,000 DN 500

KIH 88,100 0

LOTTE Himart 30,850 UP 150

GS 43,600 UP 600

CJ CGV 31,900 DN 550

LIG Nex1 51,800 UP 1,000

Fila Holdings 47,050 UP 800

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 1,000

HANAFINANCIALGR 44,750 DN 350

HANWHA LIFE 3,330 DN 50

AMOREPACIFIC 191,000 DN 1,000

FOOSUNG 18,950 UP 250

(MORE)