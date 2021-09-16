KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KT 32,500 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 DN4000
LOTTE TOUR 20,650 DN 200
LG Uplus 14,550 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,100 DN 1,000
KT&G 81,300 DN 100
DHICO 21,850 UP 800
Doosanfc 51,100 UP 100
LG Display 19,800 DN 450
Kangwonland 28,200 0
NAVER 402,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 121,500 DN 1,000
NCsoft 589,000 DN 7,000
KIWOOM 117,000 DN 2,500
DSME 29,350 DN 300
DSINFRA 10,250 DN 150
DWEC 7,170 UP 60
DongwonF&B 205,500 UP 1,000
KEPCO KPS 39,650 UP 700
LGH&H 1,383,000 DN 10,000
LGCHEM 716,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 50,800 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 72,700 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,150 DN 300
LGELECTRONICS 141,000 DN 1,000
Celltrion 267,000 DN 5,500
Huchems 28,400 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 154,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 82,000 DN 500
KIH 88,100 0
LOTTE Himart 30,850 UP 150
GS 43,600 UP 600
CJ CGV 31,900 DN 550
LIG Nex1 51,800 UP 1,000
Fila Holdings 47,050 UP 800
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 178,500 DN 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,750 DN 350
HANWHA LIFE 3,330 DN 50
AMOREPACIFIC 191,000 DN 1,000
FOOSUNG 18,950 UP 250
(MORE)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8
-
(LEAD) S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS