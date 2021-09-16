KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 237,000 DN 11,000
POONGSAN 36,150 DN 400
KBFinancialGroup 52,100 DN 600
Hansae 23,650 DN 850
LX HAUSYS 84,200 DN 900
Youngone Corp 45,200 DN 300
CSWIND 75,400 DN 100
GKL 16,050 DN 150
KOLON IND 101,000 UP 3,800
HanmiPharm 299,500 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 8,050 0
emart 172,500 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY451 00 UP200
KOLMAR KOREA 47,400 DN 650
HANJINKAL 62,700 DN 1,700
DoubleUGames 61,300 UP 1,500
CUCKOO 23,100 DN 400
COSMAX 131,000 DN 3,000
MANDO 61,400 DN 100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 916,000 DN 20,000
INNOCEAN 59,300 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 41,500 DN 250
H.S.ENTERPRISE 18,000 UP 250
Netmarble 122,000 DN 2,000
KRAFTON 492,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S69800 UP1200
ORION 125,000 DN 4,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,850 UP 50
BGF Retail 174,500 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 297,500 DN 1,000
HDC-OP 28,850 UP 400
HYOSUNG TNC 756,000 UP 8,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 777,000 UP 24,000
SKBS 280,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 11,000 0
KakaoBank 67,100 DN 1,900
HYBE 276,500 DN 3,000
SK ie technology 223,000 DN 10,000
DL E&C 141,500 UP 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,980 DN 20
(END)
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
Apple to launch iPhone 13 in S. Korea on Oct. 8
(LEAD) S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS