Korean-language dailies

-- U.S., Australia, Britain launch new Indo-Pacific security partnership called AUKUS to keep China in check (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- More self-employed stand on the brink of closing biz (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea fires ballistic missiles from train, putting entire Korean Peninsula into its striking range (Donga Ilbo)

-- U.S. launches new Indo-Pacific security partnership with Britain, Australia to keep assertive China in check (Seoul Shinmun)

-- U.S., Britain, Australia launch new security alliance AUKUS (Segye Times)

-- Banks sharply cut lending to meet demand by regulator to slow household loans (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gyeonggi Gov. Lee embroiled in property development scandal (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Two Koreas flex military muscles with no signs of improvement in icy inter-Korean ties (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. launches new Indo-Pacific security partnership AUKUS with Britain, Australia (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S., Britain, Australia launch new Indo-Pacific alliance (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Chiefs of main online platform operators to be called in at parliamentary audit sessions (Korea Economic Daily)

