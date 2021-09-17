Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Sept. 13 -- N. Korea test-fires new long-range cruise missiles: state media
-- Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, Japan hold talks amid renewed tensions over N.K. missile launch
-- U.S. military says N.K. missile launches show threats it poses to int'l community
-- U.S. remains open to diplomacy with N. Korea after latest missile launch: White House
14 -- U.S. ready to help address N.K. humanitarian concerns regardless of denuclearization: envoy
15 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea
-- S. Korea succeeds in testing ballistic missile launch from submarine
-- Moon says S. Korea's SLBM development can be deterrent to N. Korean provocation: Cheong Wa Dae
-- S. Korea develops supersonic cruise missile amid tensions with N. Korea
-- N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties
-- U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, urges Pyongyang to return to dialogue
16 -- N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
(END)
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
BTS to hold online concert next month
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(LEAD) All artifacts from Baekje king's tomb go on display for first time
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
S. Korea shortens list of foreign arrivals subject to 2-week mandatory isolation
-
Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu
-
New cases over 2,000 again amid post-Chuseok holiday resurgence woes
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train