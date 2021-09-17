Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 17, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/20 Cloudy 0
Incheon 27/20 Cloudy 0
Suwon 27/19 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 23/20 Rain 70
Daejeon 23/20 Rain 60
Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 22/18 Rain 70
Jeonju 25/20 Rain 30
Gwangju 28/21 Rain 30
Jeju 26/24 Rain 60
Daegu 23/20 Rain 60
Busan 24/22 Rain 80
(END)
