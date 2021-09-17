Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 17, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/20 Cloudy 0

Incheon 27/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 27/19 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 23/20 Rain 70

Daejeon 23/20 Rain 60

Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 22/18 Rain 70

Jeonju 25/20 Rain 30

Gwangju 28/21 Rain 30

Jeju 26/24 Rain 60

Daegu 23/20 Rain 60

Busan 24/22 Rain 80

(END)

