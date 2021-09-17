Moon's approval rating dives 5 pct, main opposition party's rating jumps 6 pct: Gallup
SEOUL, Sept. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's approval rating has fallen to 36 percent, while that of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) has surged to the highest level in five years, a Gallup Korea poll showed Friday.
In the three-day survey of 1,001 voters nationwide through Thursday, 36 percent gave a positive assessment of Moon's leadership, down 5 percentage points from a week earlier. The proportion of those who disapprove of it rose 5 percentage points to 57 percent, leading to a net rating of minus 21 percentage points, Gallup said.
Many of those who have an unfavorable view of the president cited his liberal administration's real estate policy and lack of progress in improving the people's lives amid the protracted COVID-19 pandemic.
In contrast, public support for the conservative PPP jumped 6 percentage points to 34 percent, the highest point since the start of months-long massive street candlelight vigils in 2016 against then President Park Geun-hye.
The ruling Democratic Party's approval dipped 1 percentage point to 32 percent, with the presidential election half a year away.
The margin of error is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent.
