The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 17, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.82 0.83
2-M 0.89 0.89
3-M 0.95 0.95
6-M 1.12 1.12
12-M 1.36 1.36
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
(LEAD) Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
Most Saved
-
Moon meets BTS, tapped as his special envoy, ahead of U.N. event next week
-
B.I, former leader of iKON, gets suspended sentence for drug abuse
-
(LEAD) Rev. Cho Yong-gi, founder of Yoido Full Gospel Church, dies
-
(2nd LD) Google fined 207 bln won for anti-competition practice in mobile OS market
-
BTS' 'Butter' drops to No. 17 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS' 'Dynamite' makes Rolling Stone's 500 greatest songs list
-
Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea confirms missile launches from train
-
(LEAD) Jeju braces for Typhoon Chanthu
-
(LEAD) N.K. leader's sister warns of 'total deadlock' of inter-Korean ties